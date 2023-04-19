Sajjala deplores ‘media trial’ of Vivekananda case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted the section of media supporting the opposition TDP for indulging in ‘media trial’ of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said if they had power, they (media outlets supporting TDP) might have even passed judgment in the case. At the same time, he alleged that the CBI was being manipulated by certain forces.

“If one observes the happenings since Vivekananda’s murder, it is clear that the CBI is working in a haste in a bid to show the case is concluded. It looks like as if it is acting on the direction of some political entities,” he observed.

Sajjala said, “All the developments are being used by the TDP for its political advantage and it seems the recent developments are part of the yellow party’s political gambit keeping the 2024 elections in mind. It looks a clear cut conspiracy to topple the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State and make Naidu CM again.”

Sajjala found fault with a section of media for highlighting comments of driver Sheik Dastagiri, accused turned approver in the case. “How can a narration of a criminal of how he did the heinous crime is published as it is, that as banner item,” he wondered.

He accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to such conspiracies unable to face Jagan politically. Since there are no public issues in the YSRC government that the Opposition leader can take advantage of them, he is creating issues to defame Jagan and his government, he pointed out.

Sajjala said after Jagan came out of Congress, Naidu instigated the grand old party and saw that false cases were foisted against him. He also wondered how certain sections of media are having foreknowledge of what CBI is going to do. “The CBI is intentionally targeting YS Rajasekhara Reddy family,” he remarked.

Dismissing differences between Vivekananda Reddy and MP YS Avinash Reddy as imagination of a section of media, he termed the ongoing CBI investigation farce. Questioning the CBI for arresting Bhaskar Reddy without concrete evidence, he said ultimately truth will prevail.

