TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sees Rs 4 lakh crore graft in YSRC rule

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Describing the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a case study to police, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu observed that those who murdered Viveka should be punished sooner than later.

Addressing the TDP Zone 5 meeting in Kadapa on Tuesday, Naidu said, “It is the responsibility of everyone to punish those who commit murders and try to escape from law, in the people’s court.”Observing that Jagan is a demon haunting the State, Naidu accused him of minting money in the name of pressing buttons for release of funds to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

“The total amount of corruption of Jagan, his Cabinet colleagues and his party MLAs is a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore. The total financial burden imposed on the people of the State in the past four years is Rs 5 lakh crore, while the State’s total debt burden is Rs 10 lakh crore,” he said.

Exuding confidence of TDP win in the next Assembly elections, Naidu promised to take the responsibility of giving due recognition to those who work hard for the party’s victory. He exhorted TDP activists to instil confidence among the youth and other sections of society, who are now feeling frustrated under the YSRC government.

Lauding the efforts of B Ramgopal Reddy who won as an MLC from West Rayalaseema graduates segment, Naidu said he made it possible, what was thought to be impossible.

