Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sees Rs 4 lakh crore graft in YSRC rule

Exuding confidence of TDP win in the next Assembly elections, Naidu promised to take the responsibility of giving due recognition to those who work hard for the party’s victory.

Published: 19th April 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu during zone 5 meeting in Kadapa on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Describing the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a case study to police, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu observed that those who murdered Viveka should be punished sooner than later.

Addressing the TDP Zone 5 meeting in Kadapa on Tuesday, Naidu said, “It is the responsibility of everyone to punish those who commit murders and try to escape from law, in the people’s court.”Observing that Jagan is a demon haunting the State, Naidu accused him of minting money in the name of pressing buttons for release of funds to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

“The total amount of corruption of Jagan, his Cabinet colleagues and his party MLAs is a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore. The total financial burden imposed on the people of the State in the past four years is Rs 5 lakh crore, while the State’s total debt burden is Rs 10 lakh crore,” he said.

Exuding confidence of TDP win in the next Assembly elections, Naidu promised to take the responsibility of giving due recognition to those who work hard for the party’s victory. He exhorted TDP activists to instil confidence among the youth and other sections of society, who are now feeling frustrated under the YSRC government.

Lauding the efforts of B Ramgopal Reddy who won as an MLC from West Rayalaseema graduates segment, Naidu said he made it possible, what was thought to be impossible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YS Vivekananda Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp