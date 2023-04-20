5 more firms file bids for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Five more bids have been received after the extension of the last date for filing of Expression of Interest (EOI) invited by RINL for partnership in the supply of raw materials and providing working capital to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was extended by five more days on April 15.

According to sources, among the five bids, two are international players. While one is from the USA, the other is from Indonesia. Both the bidders are RINL suppliers, sources said. The EOI of RINL received tremendous responses from various organisations. While 22 bids were filed at the end of the last date on April 15. More bids are likely to be filed on the last day for filing bids on Thursday.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has almost finalised its bid and is likely to file it on Thursday, sources said.An SCCL team visited the steel plant to study the feasibility for filing the EOI. The team had already submitted its report to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, a former member of the All India Steel Consumers Council Varasala Srinivasa Rao said seven international players filed bids for the EOI till now and this showed the strength of RINL in the market. Rao said he held a meeting with local suppliers of Vizag steel to file a bid collectively. However, they shied away from filing the bid due to fear of action by the government. About Rs 500 crore worth steel is being purchased by local players every month.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul said he was ready to purchase the steel plant at five times more than the quoted price. Paul said he waged a legal battle against the privatisation of VSP.

Former CBI joint director VV Lakshmi Narayana underlined the need to continue VSP as a PSU. He said he will join hands with everyone to fight for the protection of the steel plant.

