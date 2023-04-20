Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan: Srikakulam has potential to be another Chennai or Mumbai

However, all the previous governments had ignored the development of the district.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in the foundation laying ceremony of Mulapeta port in Srikakulam district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: “Srikakulam has the potential to become another Chennai or Mumbai with the execution of Mulapeta port and Budagatlapalem fishing harbour projects. I am proud to say that these projects will change the face of the Srikakulam district in the coming days,” asserted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He laid the foundation stone for the Mulapeta greenfield port with an estimated cost of Rs 4,362 crore followed by Samudra Puja and Bhumi Puja in Santhabommali Mandal on Wednesday.

He also laid the stone for the fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem, Vamsadhara lift irrigation project from Gotta barrage to Hira Mandalam reservoir and offshore reservoir on River Mahendra Tanaya. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, MLC Duvvada Srinivas, MLAs and top officials participated in the programme.

Addressing a public meeting at Naupada, Jagan said Srikakulam is endowed with a 193 km coastline out of the State’s total 974 km. Srikakulam has immense potential for revenue generation as well as employment. However, all the previous governments had ignored the development of the district.

“With the blessings of the people of the State, I have laid the foundation stone for four major projects. The port is being built in an area of 1,250 acres with an annual handling capacity of 23.5 million tonnes. About 35,000 people will get direct employment with the development of Mulapeta port, which is expected to be completed within two years. “We can also provide jobs to lakhs of people through ancillary industries. I hope these projects will change the landscape of Srikakulam,” he averred.

