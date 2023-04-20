Development works to gain pace in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the 15th finance commission funds released in Palnadu district, various developmental works have gained pace in villages. Of the 528 villages present in 28 mandals of the district, Rs 27.89 crore has been allocated for development works in 519 villages.

The funds were not released earlier as elections were delayed in nine villages. The sarpanches of these villages have been conducting meetings to decide on the developmental works. Based on the unanimous decision, the list of development works will be sent to the panchayat department for approval. The works will kick off once the authorities give a nod.

According to officials, sanitation works, including the construction of new drains, and silt removal works, will be taken up to prevent seasonal diseases. As many as 1,501 workers have been deployed under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative to collect garbage from door to door and segregate them before shifting the biodegradable wet waste to the vermicompost sheds where natural manure will be produced and will be further distributed to the farmers.

Vermicompost units have been set up in over 420 villages but only 160 are in use. In order to make it more available to the local people, the district administration has come up with a plan to sell the vermicompost through Rythu Bharosa Kendralus (RBKs). Apart from sanitation, the construction of roads is being prioritised in the majority of villages.

Moreover, clearing electricity bill dues, and drinking water supply will also be given priority. Streetlights and water supply pipeline renovation works will also be taken up in these villages.

