Don’t criticise CBI probe: BJP to YSRC

TIRUPATI: Asserting that the CBI is acting impartially in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, BJP Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has said it is not correct on the part of YSRC to criticise the Central agency. “The Union government will never manipulate Central agencies,” he asserted.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, he said, “Whoever did wrong should be punished and that’s what is happening in the case of Viveka murder. Suspects are arrested because there is ample proof. It is not correct on the part of the YSRC to criticise CBI investigators.”

Deodhar attended the inaugural event of the national level talent competition at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati. “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming AP’s Chief Minister is a curse for the people. He is attempting to put an end to the Telugu language. Many Telugu schools have already been closed down and only English medium and Christian missionary schools are being encouraged in the State. The TTD has undergone several changes and there are attempts to damage the sacredness of Tirumala shrine,” he observed.

