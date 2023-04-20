Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan making attempts to loot Uttarandhra, alleges Atchannaidu

He demanded that the Chief Minister release the details of expenditure made for the development of North Coastal Andhra in the YSRC government.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a dig at the statement of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he would reside in Visakhapatnam from September, TDP State president K Atchannaidu said after looting assets worth Rs 40,000 crore in the Port City, Jagan was now making attempts to further loot the backward North Coastal Andhra. He demanded that the Chief Minister release the details of expenditure made for the development of North Coastal Andhra in the YSRC government.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Atchannaidu accused Jagan of misleading the people in the name of launching hundreds of crores worth of development works in Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam district. Seeking to know why the government ignored the development of North Coastal Andhra for the last four years, the TDP State chief described the launch of works in the last year as nothing but an election stunt.

Accusing Jagan of making debts to the tune of Rs 6 lakh crore in the name of implementing welfare schemes and spent only Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the name of DBT and non-DBT schemes, he sought to know where the remaining Rs 4 lakh crore had gone.

