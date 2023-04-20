Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, Jagan to shift State admin to Visakhapatnam in September

In a swipe at the Opposition, Jagan accused the TDP of creating hurdles in the government’s efforts to develop the State.

Published: 20th April 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan laying foundation stone for Mulapeta port in Srikakulam district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Reiterating that his government is committed to decentralised development of the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced he would shift to Visakhapatnam in September. As part of its three capitals plan, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had proposed the Port City as the executive capital.

Following this, the Chief Minister had planned to shift the administrative seat to Vizag in March itself. However, with the Supreme Court posting hearing in the matter to July, Jagan has now postponed the move.

After performing Bhoomi Puja for the Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district, the CM said he would lay foundation stones for the Bhogarpuram Greenfield Airport and Adani Data Centre on May 3 and for the Tribal University at Saluru in June.

“These developmental works would completely transform Srikakulam and North Andhra,” he said and added that the establishment of four new medical colleges, besides a tribal college in the region, would also serve towards the growing medical needs of locals and elevate lives of tribal youth.

In a swipe at the Opposition, Jagan accused the TDP of creating hurdles in the government’s efforts to develop the State. He said, “As they have no achievements to their credit, the political wolves have been waging an unethical war against me.”

He added, “The Opposition party leaders are systematically spreading lies to discredit the government and the YSRC. I urge the people not to fall prey to their propaganda.”

He remarked, “The pro-capitalist TDP and his foster son (referring to Pawan Kalyan) are conveniently forging alliances against the YSRC which is committed for the welfare of the poor.” Further, he appealed to the people to become his soldiers and support YSRC in the next elections, if they feel they have benefited from the welfare schemes of the government.

