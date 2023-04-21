Bring TDP back into power for development: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh was pushed on the path of regression in the last four years, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called upon people to throw YSRC into the Bay of Bengal and bring back TDP to power for putting the State back on the path of progress. Addressing a public meeting at Markapuram in Prakasam district, Naidu, who celebrated his 73rd birthday on Thursday, said the State has got stuck in the clutches of satan (Jagan) since 2019.

“Power in the hands of Jagan has become like a stone in the hands of a mad man. After wasting four years, now he says he will go to Visakhapatnam in September. It is better to send him packing to Idupulapaya,” Naidu observed.

Accusing Jagan of making Andhra Pradesh a State without capital city, the TDP chief said such ‘clueless administration and insane governance’ have given scope for T Harish Rao, a minister in neighbouring Telangana, to comment that difference between Andhra and Telangana is like difference between earth and sky. “When TDP was in power, had they dare to make such comments?” he questioned.

He beseeched the people to defeat YSRC in the coming elections not for his sake, but for the future of their children. “After wasting four years and stopping all projects, Jagan is now laying foundation stones again for those projects. For steel plant in Kadapa, he laid the foundation stone twice. Now, he is getting ready to lay the foundation stone for Bandar port, works for which were commenced when I was the CM,” he said.

“On my birthday, I promise people of Markapuram that once TDP returns to power, a separate district with Markapuram as its headquarters will be created,” he declared.

