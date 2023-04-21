Coach gets 3-year jail for molesting minor

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Thursday convicted a 38-year-old man for outraging the modesty of a 13-year-old girl, sentenced him to three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. Special Judge of POCSO Court CS Murthy heard the case filed by the minor.

The accused has been identified as Chandramohan Rao, a Taekwondo coach at a school. He had molested the girl on March 21, 2019. Based on the girl’s complaint, RIMS police registered a case under IPC Section 354 (A) (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 12 of POCSO Act, 2012.

RIMS police inspector K Ramachandra and SI Vidyasagar investigated the case, gathered evidence, filed a chargesheet against Rao and submitted it in the special POCSO Court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge.

The judge found the accused guilty after examining the statement of complainant, witnesses and evidence submitted by the investigating officer. In the event of failure to pay the fine of Rs 5,000, the convict will have to serve another 3 months of imprisonment.

