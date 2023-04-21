Complete Bhu Hakku survey in 2,000 villages by May 20: Cabinet sub-panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cabinet sub-committee on the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme, taking stock of the survey progress on Thursday, directed officials to initiate steps to complete the land survey in 2,000 villages in the first phase of the programme by May 20 and distribute the land rights certificates to beneficiaries.

During the meeting chaired by Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the officials said as of date they have readied 1,94,571 beneficiaries and have been asked to cross-check them through EKYC before distribution so as to avoid any further disputes. District collectors have been directed to conduct a special drive to redress the complaints of the landowners.

The sub-committee, comprising Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, besides Peddireddy, observed that the survey is progressing in an expeditious manner in rural areas and asked the officials to speed up the survey in urban areas as well. A total of 15 lakh acres of land in 123 urban local bodies in the State needs to be surveyed under the scheme. Out of the total 15 lakh acres, 5.5 lakh acres are agricultural land in urban areas. As a whole, the survey has to be done in 38.19 lakh properties before the set deadline.

According to the officials, a drone survey has been completed in 10,409 of the total 12,000 villages in the first phase. Drone images of 7,158 villages have been taken while in 3,758 villages ground truthing has been performed. As on date, the survey has been completed in 2,611 villages and it is in its last leg in as many as 2,391 villages. The officials said to ensure that there is no delay in the completion of the survey, revenue records are being inspected beforehand.

As many as four lakh records have been found to be mutated. The target is to complete the drone survey by June end and as of date drones have flown over 86 sq km. To demarcate land boundaries in villages where survey has been completed, as may as 25.8 lakh survey stones have been readied. Already 18.9 lakh survey stones have been supplied and another 12.3 lakh are ready or being transported to the respective villages. The survey stones will be fixed in all the villages where the survey has been completed by May 20, the officials informed.

CCLA G Sai Prasad, PCCF Y Madhusudhan Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Surya Kumari, Survey and Resettlement Commissioner Siddharth Jain, Municipal and Urban Development Commissioner Koteswara Rao and other officials were present.

15 lakh acres of land in 123 ULBs to be surveyed

A total of 15 lakh acres of land in 123 urban local bodies in the State needs to be surveyed under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme. Out of the total 15 lakh acres, 5.5 lakh acres are agricultural land located in urban areas. As a whole, the survey has to be done in 38.19 lakh properties before the set deadline for the scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The cabinet sub-committee on the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme, taking stock of the survey progress on Thursday, directed officials to initiate steps to complete the land survey in 2,000 villages in the first phase of the programme by May 20 and distribute the land rights certificates to beneficiaries. During the meeting chaired by Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the officials said as of date they have readied 1,94,571 beneficiaries and have been asked to cross-check them through EKYC before distribution so as to avoid any further disputes. District collectors have been directed to conduct a special drive to redress the complaints of the landowners. The sub-committee, comprising Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, besides Peddireddy, observed that the survey is progressing in an expeditious manner in rural areas and asked the officials to speed up the survey in urban areas as well. A total of 15 lakh acres of land in 123 urban local bodies in the State needs to be surveyed under the scheme. Out of the total 15 lakh acres, 5.5 lakh acres are agricultural land in urban areas. As a whole, the survey has to be done in 38.19 lakh properties before the set deadline.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the officials, a drone survey has been completed in 10,409 of the total 12,000 villages in the first phase. Drone images of 7,158 villages have been taken while in 3,758 villages ground truthing has been performed. As on date, the survey has been completed in 2,611 villages and it is in its last leg in as many as 2,391 villages. The officials said to ensure that there is no delay in the completion of the survey, revenue records are being inspected beforehand. As many as four lakh records have been found to be mutated. The target is to complete the drone survey by June end and as of date drones have flown over 86 sq km. To demarcate land boundaries in villages where survey has been completed, as may as 25.8 lakh survey stones have been readied. Already 18.9 lakh survey stones have been supplied and another 12.3 lakh are ready or being transported to the respective villages. The survey stones will be fixed in all the villages where the survey has been completed by May 20, the officials informed. CCLA G Sai Prasad, PCCF Y Madhusudhan Reddy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Surya Kumari, Survey and Resettlement Commissioner Siddharth Jain, Municipal and Urban Development Commissioner Koteswara Rao and other officials were present. 15 lakh acres of land in 123 ULBs to be surveyed A total of 15 lakh acres of land in 123 urban local bodies in the State needs to be surveyed under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme. Out of the total 15 lakh acres, 5.5 lakh acres are agricultural land located in urban areas. As a whole, the survey has to be done in 38.19 lakh properties before the set deadline for the scheme