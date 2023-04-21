Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to take action against illegal constructions

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to take stern action against illegal constructions and those who fail to follow regulations. As part of an outdoor inspection, she visited Brodipet, Brindavan Gardens, Syamala Nagar areas and construction sites here on Thursday.

During the inspection, she instructed the officials to ensure that the multi-storeyed buildings being constructed in the city that are accorded to the approved plans. She informed that an occupancy certificate would not be issued to the owners if fail to follow the regulations. Rain harvesting pits should be set up without fail.

She also informed that, State government has announced 5 per cent of tax deduction, if the people pay all property and vacant land taxes for the financial year 2023-24 at a time. Following this, in order to encourage the citizens to utilize this opportunity, GMC has set up special cash counters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on public holidays to facilitate the public. Cash counters would be open from 8 am to 8 pm every day.

