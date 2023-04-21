Over 1 lakh youth to be skilled by Andhra Pradesh govt

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is all geared up to train 1,04,130 youth under state-sponsored schemes in skill development for 2023-24 with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore and to train 51,300 youth under the centrally sponsored scheme - Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana 4.0 with an estimated budget of Rs 85 crore. According to the socio-economic survey 2022-23, in the financial year 2022-23, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has trained about 68,886 candidates through various initiatives till December 2022.

The government, which has been focusing on increasing skilled manpower in the state so as to address the needs of the industry and also turn it into an attractive feature for prospective investors, has initiated cascading skill ecosystem in the state with a coordinated approach involving multiple stakeholders such as departments of employment and training, technical education, collegiate education, SEEDAP, NAC etc.

Under the hub and spokes model, as many as 177 skill hubs are being operated in the state with one hub for one assembly constituency. More than 3000 candidates are at present undergoing training at these skill hubs. Above these hubs are 26 skill colleges, which are high-end institutes that offer advanced courses to ensure placements with high packages. Out of those 26 colleges, 13 have commenced functioning and 720 students are under training. Above this skill college is a skill university, for which land has been identified at Kobaka in Tirupati and modalities are being explored.

Considering the demand for technical manpower, the government has come out with measures to increase skilled technical manpower through polytechnic education. There are 84 governments, one aided and 175 private polytechnics functioning in the State and steps are being initiated to improve infrastructure facilities.

