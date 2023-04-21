Provide better amenities to Anganwadi centres: CM Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to get information about the facilities available at Anganwadi centres in the State as of now through the village/ward secretariats and also the amenities that need to be provided.

At a review meeting on the Women and Child Welfare Department on Thursday, the Chief Minister had taken stock of the progress of the development works taken up in Anganwadi centres under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that currently works are progressing at a brisk pace in over 10,000 Anganwadis to upgrade them into foundation schools. Jagan instructed the officials to expedite the development works in the remaining 45,000 Anganwadis on a priority basis.

Seeking a report regarding proposals for the development works to be undertaken in each Anganwadi centre, he asked the officials to collect the details of the facilities such as ceiling fans, lights, furniture and toilets. Emphasis should also be laid on keeping devices to monitor the growth of children in Anganwadis. Vacant Anganwadi worker and helper posts should be filled up immediately, he asserted.

The Chief Minister further said the officials should regularly monitor the functioning of Anganwadis and keep a vigil on their supervisors to improve the conditions there. The Women and Child Welfare Department officials should formulate an effective Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the distribution of nutrition kits under the Sampoorna Poshana Scheme on the lines of disbursement of pensions being carried out efficiently in the State, he averred.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M Ravichandra, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, School Education Commissioner (Infrastructure) K Bhaskar, AP State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited Vice-Chairman and MD G Veerapandian, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD Ahmed Babu, Women and Child Welfare Department Director M Vijaya Suneetha and other officials were present.

