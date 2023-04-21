Showers likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh over next 4 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A slight relief from the blistering heat is expected with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thundershowers for the next four days in isolated places of north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema.

IMD said thunderstorm activity is expected in isolated places of the State under the influence of the trough/wind discontinuity from Madhya Maharashtra to south Tamil Nadu that now runs from Telangana to south Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said 48 mandals, including one in Alluri Sitarama Raju, 14 in Anakapalle, 9 in Viziangaram, 7 each in Guntur and Kakinada, 4 each in Krishna and in NTR, and 1 each in Palnadu and Visakhapatnam districts, are likely to witness heatwave conditions on Friday.

AP Development Planning Society said nine mandals in Anakapalle and Vizianagram districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 51 mandals in the State witnessed heatwave.

According to the AP Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest daytime temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Mantralayam of Kurnool district in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 pm on Thursday. As many as 76 places have recorded 43 degree Celsius and 719 have recorded more than 40 degree Celsius.

