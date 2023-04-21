Home States Andhra Pradesh

Specify stand on Visakhapatnam as capital: Amarnath to TDP

An international greenfield airport will be constructed at Bhogapuram with Rs 3,500 crore.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gudivada Amarnath, Andhra IT MINISTER, AP IT MINISTER

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath. (File Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday asked the Opposition TDP to specify its stand on Visakhapatnam as executive capital of the State. Speaking to mediapersons at the airport, Amarnath flayed the Opposition parties for denouncing the announcement of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Srikakulam district on Wednesday that he would function from Visakhapatnam from September. He refuted the charge of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders that Jagan made the statement so as to divert the public attention from the YSRC government's failures on all fronts.

The four major projects for which the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone on Wednesday, would help promote rapid development of backward Srikakulam district, he said. Highlighting the initiatives taken for the development of Uttarandhra, he said three medical colleges, a tribal engineering college and a kidney research centre are being set up with Rs 1,500 crore in the Srikakulam district. An international greenfield airport will be constructed at Bhogapuram with Rs 3,500 crore. The government is committed to all-round development of Visakhapatnam, he said.

“In a democracy a Chief Minister can function from anywhere in the State. No system can prevent him. Jagan will function from Visakhapatnam from September and the State administration will also move to Visakhapatnam. Neither Naidu nor his party leaders should have any doubt in this regard. Visakhapatnam is the future of the State,” he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath TDP Vizag
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp