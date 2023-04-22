BJP will sail with JSP in next polls: Party general secretary PVN Madhav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the State BJP core committee has made public its ties with Jana Sena in the ensuing general elections. Briefing mediapersons after the core committee meeting, BJP general secretary PVN Madhav said BJP will sail with JSP in the elections.

“BJP senior leaders will soon meet JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and prepare a strategy for the next elections,” he said, adding that henceforth, the BJP will involve Pawan Kalyan in all its agitations. The BJP Central leadership has given clarity on the alliance with Jana Sena and both the parties will contest the elections together. The BJP will release a chargesheet against the undemocratic rule of YSRC government from May 5 to 14 and shortly constitute 44,000 booth panels in the State, he said.

Coming down heavily on TDP and YSRC, he said both are family parties and people are frustrated with the ruling and opposition parties. Industrialist Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu joined the BJP at Rajamahendravaram in the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and BJP State chief Somu Veerraju on Friday. He is the chairman of Tulasi Group of Industries, who won several awards for excellence.

