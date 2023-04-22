Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notification of District Selection Committee will be released soon: AP Education Minister

While addressing the media here at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will form a policy decision for the same.

Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana revealed that the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification will be released soon. While addressing the media here at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will form a policy decision for the same.

“We will decide on the transfers as soon as possible as we have reviewed the transfer of teachers and employees and will give a transparent approach to it. The move is being taken into consideration for other states too,” he said.  

Speaking on the Steel Plant issue, the minister said, “Some spoke irresponsibly about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue. Today’s bidding made that clear. Among the 29 bids received at the end of the last date, seven international players filed for the bid. We do not stand by the Centre’s move to privatise the Steel Plant. It should be centrally owned,” said the Minister.

The Minister also expressed deep grief over the sudden death of three teachers while discharging duties, in different parts of the State in the last two days.

