RINL committee to verify bids filed for EOI

Among the 29 bids received at the end of the last date on Thursday, seven international players filed for the bid.

Published: 22nd April 2023 08:09 AM

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A four-member committee constituted by the RINL, a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, will soon begin the scrutiny of the bids received in response to Expression of Interest (EoI) invited for working capital and supply of raw material. Among the 29 bids received at the end of the last date on Thursday, seven international players filed for the bid.

The committee will shortlist the qualified bids before inviting tenders. The tender process is most likely to start in the first week of May. Meanwhile, sources claimed that Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, which did not file its bid for EoI, is now contemplating participation in the tender since there is no bar on those who did not file EoI from participating in the final tender.

Speaking to TNIE, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee convener J Ayodhya Ram said PSUs like NMDC and SAIL should also participate in the tender. “Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana government should come forward as they are in need of steel for their infrastructure projects. However, priority should be given to government organisations,” he said. The committee convenor also urged all the MPs belonging to both AP and Telangana to join hands to counter the Centre’s move to privatise the steel plant.

