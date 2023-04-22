TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s claim of championing poor’s cause ridiculed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Merugu Nagarjuna lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments against the government and his claims of being a champion of poor. Addressing separate press conferences, both the ministers accused Naidu of blatantly lying and Nagarjuna even challenged the TDP chief for a debate on the governance of both YSRC and TDP. He advised Naidu to refrain from making baseless allegations and false claims for political gain.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government means welfare and there is no two things about it. Jagan is giving the best administration by bring never seen reforms, that benefit people at large. He is striving to realise Gram Swaraj,” Nagarjuna said.

He accused the TDP chief of resorting to empty promises again as he could not digest the public support to the Jagan government. He took serious exception to Lokesh’s announcement of removing the Vidya Deevena scheme after coming to power. “He will suffer defeat again,” he predicted.

Going hammer and tongs against Naidu for his remarks against the government, Karumuri described the TDP chief as the biggest cheater, who is an expert in deceiving people. He said every SHG woman in the State could attest the fact. “He has no qualification to even mention the name of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is striving for betterment of the lives of poor people in the state,” he said.

The minister asserted that if there is any champion of poor, it is Jagan Mohan Reddy, who though a plethora of welfare schemes has been ensuring that poor in the State do not suffer.He highlighted the various welfare schemes being implemented in the State for the last four years.

