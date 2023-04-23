Home States Andhra Pradesh

As many as 3,268 polytechnic students in Andhra get placement in last academic year

As many as 2,854 students were placed in various industries as well as companies under the 10 drives conducted at the cluster level and 60 drives at polytechnic college level.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The preference for polytechnic seems to be increasing among the students of class X this year as 3268 diploma students of 2022-23 academic year (AY) got placements in top National and multinational companies, with an average package of Rs 2.4 L per annum.

In an effort to boost polytechnic among the students, the government has sanctioned three new polytechnic colleges in the State—at Betamcharla, Nandyala district, Mydukuru of Kadapa district and at Guntakal of Ananthapur District. 

The Technical Education Department has also taken initiative and conducted 10 centralised drives in the State, under which 414 students got placed. Of them, 301 belonged to final year and 113 were passed-out students. 

As many as 2,854 students were placed in various industries as well as companies under the 10 drives conducted at the cluster level and 60 drives at polytechnic college level.

The Wheels India Company hired the highest number of students, i.e. 1069 with an average package of 2.32 lakhs per annum. Tata Projects offered the highest package of Rs 3.25 lakhs, followed by Efftronics at Rs 2.72 lakhs per annum and Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd at 2.7 lakhs per annum. 

As a part of reforms in polytechnical education, the government will introduce a re-curriculum from the upcoming year 2023-24 AY after thorough discussions with the manufacturing industries. 

The Technical Education department has been conducting free polycet coaching for the students at all the government and private polytechnical colleges, to encourage the class X students to opt for diploma courses. The coaching for the first batch started on April 17 and the second batch will begin on April 29.

The department is also conducting motivational camps at the village level by involving the college principals and the faculties, to create awareness about the scholarships of Rs 50,000 for the meritorious diploma students under the Pragati and Sakshyam scheme (for physically disabled and girls and children of single parents).

