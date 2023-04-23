Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall likely in north coastal Andhra for two days

The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperatures in the districts of North Coastal AP will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius.

Published: 23rd April 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam witnessing light showers on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam witnessing light showers on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents of Visakhapatnam were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief from the scorching heat that had been plaguing the region for the past few days. On Saturday afternoon, the mercury level decreased considerably, and the sudden cloudy weather was accompanied by rain showers and cool breezes that provided much-needed relief to the locals. 

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on the north coast of Andhra Pradesh from April 24 to 26.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places during this period. 

The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperatures in the districts of North Coastal AP will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius. The sudden change in weather in Visakhapatnam and the surrounding areas has been a welcome respite for the locals, who have been struggling with the intense heat and humidity. However, the authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rainfall Heat wave
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp