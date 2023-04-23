Heavy rainfall likely in north coastal Andhra for two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents of Visakhapatnam were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief from the scorching heat that had been plaguing the region for the past few days. On Saturday afternoon, the mercury level decreased considerably, and the sudden cloudy weather was accompanied by rain showers and cool breezes that provided much-needed relief to the locals.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on the north coast of Andhra Pradesh from April 24 to 26.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places during this period.

The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperatures in the districts of North Coastal AP will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius. The sudden change in weather in Visakhapatnam and the surrounding areas has been a welcome respite for the locals, who have been struggling with the intense heat and humidity. However, the authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

