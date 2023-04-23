Second ghat road at Kondaveedu fort ready in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The long-awaited second phase of ghat road construction works at Kondaveedu fort are completed. The construction of 30-foot wide and 680-meter-long ghat road will facilitate the tourists to travel directly to the fort from the foot of the hill on their vehicles safely.

As many as Rs 11.8 crore are allotted for its construction. Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Convenor G Sivareddy said that footfall has increased after the first phase of the ghat road construction, and the second phase of the ghat road would facilitate them more.

Apart from this, statues of Kondaveedu kings including Anavemareddy have been set up at the fort, giving more information on the fort’s history. Along with this, the Nagaravanam works were inaugurated at a cost of `13.35 crore in January last year. Several development works will be taken up in the next five years.

A checkpost would be set up at the foot of the hill, a ticket counter, and a vigilance system would be set up to ensure the safety of the tourists. A bypass road would be constructed from Solasa to Phirangipuram to facilitate easy travel for tourists, and the renovation of water ponds are among other works.

