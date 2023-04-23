Union govt to examine Andhra’s STPI proposal

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Union government has assured the State government that it would examine the proposal for establishing an STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) centre in Rajamahendravaram.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram has received a letter from Union Minister for Electronics and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw to this effect. STPI is known for establishing technology incubators in a collaborative manner. So far, 63 such centres have been set up across the country.

Speaking to TNIE, STPI director general Aravind Kumar said a team will be sent to Rajamahendravaram to study the feasibility and infrastructure.

STPI centre will be set up on 2 acres of land: MP

After receiving the report, the Centre is likely to take a positive decision, he added.

Bharat explained, “Once the Central government approves the proposal, we will acquire two acres near East Godavari district Collectorate which is situated on the National Highway. With the contribution of the State government, the Union government will construct an STPI centre in the city. Eventually, IT companies would open their offices in the STPI centre.”

The MP urged the Union ministry and the local district administration to expedite the process so that several engineering graduates from the erstwhile East Godavari district can benefit. It is worth noting that more than 50 engineering colleges are affiliated with JNTU-Kakinada.

Tadepalligudem town has the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT), while Bhimavaram and Rajamahendravaram have top-ranking engineering colleges. However, after graduating, most of the students are forced to shift their base to other cities as there is no IT infrastructure in the region. Most of them either move to Hyderabad or Bengaluru for work. There are some 100 IT companies operating in Rajamahendravaram.

Chamber of Commerce former secretary Ashok Kumar Jain said Rajamahendravaram has excellent infrastructure for establishing IT companies.

