AP govt to bring new policy for spot evaluation centres

The government is facing the wrath of the public as the deaths were allegedly due to lack of adequate facilities at the spot evaluation centres.

Published: 24th April 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The death of three teachers in the State due to heat stroke while doing spot evaluation duty, has triggered widespread criticism. The government is facing the wrath of the public as the deaths were allegedly due to a lack of adequate facilities at the spot evaluation centres.

Minister of Education Botcha Satyanarayana also laid emphasis on the substandard condition of the infrastructure of a few centres and said that keeping in mind the needs as per the current scenario, they are not fit to be made spot evaluation centres. He added that after taking inputs from the officials concerned, a new policy for the spot evaluation centres will be formulated.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed his concern about the facilities being offered at the spot evaluation camp for the teachers and directed the Principal Secretary, Praveen Prakash and other senior officers to visit the centres and take stock of the arrangements being done.

Following it, Praveen Prakash visited Stall Girls High School, Nagarampalem, Guntur, and St Ann’s E M High School, Palnadu, and interacted with all the teachers and checked all the facilities provided to the faculties.

