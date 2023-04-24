Home States Andhra Pradesh

High Court bench will be set up in Kurnool: Lokesh

However, in its affidavit filed in the court, the YSRC government has stated that it will be in Amaravati.

Published: 24th April 2023 06:59 AM

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP had already taken a decision to set up a High Court bench in Kurnool soon after the party returns to power in the State, said party general secretary Nara Lokesh in Adoni Assembly constituency of Kurnool district on Sunday.

“The administration should be from a single location and the development should be decentralised, is the policy of TDP,” Lokesh said, while interacting with advocates at Kuppagallu in Adoni Assembly segment during his Yuva Galam Padayatra.

Stating that the TDP will not deceive the people like the YSRC, he pointed out that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy says that the High Court will be in Rayalaseema, while Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath maintains that it will come up in Vizag. However, in its affidavit filed in the court, the YSRC government has stated that it will be in Amaravati. The fact remains that till date, no land has been allocated for the High Court.”  

Stating that with the cooperation of the advocates, the atrocities of the YSRC government could be controlled to a certain extent, Lokesh promised stipend for junior lawyers and resolve all the problems of the legal fraternity on a priority basis once TDP returns to power.

