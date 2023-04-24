Margadarsi violated laws, its financial statements not clean, reiterates ex-MP in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar reiterated that laws were violated by Margadarsi and its financial statements were not clean.

Addressing a meeting on ‘Irregularities of Ramoji Rao’s Margadarsi - Facts’ organised by Swarnandhra Vedika in Vijayawada on Sunday, he said after 17 years of legal battle, with the Supreme Court asking the company to come clean on the status of deposits, Margadarsi is now forced to explain.

“For the past several years we have been asking the same and it has been refusing the same, treating itself above law. Fact is that no one is above law and the same should be understood by those criticising me and those faulting Margadarsi for violating laws,” he said. Undavalli, who has been advocating why Margadarsi cannot collect money and why he had taken a legal route to fight against it to prove that it had violated the law, once again explained the entire case.

He said the vernacular daily run by Ramoji Rao writes against the government in Andhra, but will not do so in Telangana as it fears K Chandrasekhar Rao too might file an affidavit against it in the court regarding Chit fund case. “For questioning it and pointing out its faults, a defamation case for Rs 50 lakh was filed against me by Margadarsi and I have been fighting the lies spewed by Maragadarsi,” he averred.

“When I asked former CM N Chandrababu Naidu to file an affidavit in the case filed by me against the AP Reorganisation Act, stating that it is wrong, he did not do it. When I said if Jagan fails to do so after coming to power, there will be no difference between him and Naidu, he filed the affidavit. “I feel this is done in support of me. I have decided not to criticise the YSRC government for some time and my critics have no right to criticise me in this regard,” he asserted.

