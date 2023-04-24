Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas, Pawan fans fight, one killed in Andhra Pradesh

Harikumar is the secretary of film actor Prabhas fans association of Eluru, while Kishore was a fan of Pawan Kalyan. 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A man was allegedly killed by a fellow worker on Saturday night at Attili village in West Godavari district.

As per the reports, the duo were involved in an argument over a WhatsApp status. According to Tanuku circle inspector Ch Anjaneyulu, the accused Harikumar and deceased Kishore were painters from Eluru city and had come to Attili seeking work. Harikumar is the secretary of film actor Prabhas fans association of Eluru, while Kishore was a fan of Pawan Kalyan. 

After work, the duo went together to have liquor when  Kishore saw Harikumar’s WhatsApp status of film actor Prabhas and demanded to put Pawan Kalyan’s pictures. They were involved in a heated argument and enraged by the remarks of Kishore, Harikumar attacked him with an iron rod and a cement stone.

Kishore was severely injured and died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, a team of local police rushed to the spot and started the investigation. The police arrested Harikumar and registered a case.

