Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI inspects crime spot, Avinash’s residence 

Meanwhile, YS Bhaskar Reddy and his close aide G Uday Kumar Reddy, who were arrested recently, were questioned by CBI for the fifth consecutive day in Hyderabad.

Published: 24th April 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 06:46 AM

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into the sensational murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy by inspecting the crime spot at the late leader’s residence in Pulivendula on Sunday.A team of CBI sleuths, comprising the newly-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), visited Vivekananda’s house— particularly his bedroom and washroom —where the late YSRC leader was found dead on March 14, 2019.     

CBI officials quizzed Vivekananda’s computer operator, Inayatulla, who had sent pictures and videos of the former minister to his family members after his murder.  According to sources, CBI officials reportedly asked him about who was present in the house on the day of the murder. He was reportedly questioned on how he had taken videos and photos of the body and whom did he send them to.  It is learnt that CBI inquired about the time Avinash Reddy would have taken to reach Vivekananda’s house on the day of the murder.

Later, the CBI team inspected Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s residence. It had a brief interaction with the legislator’s Personal Assistant (PA) Ramana Reddy after inspecting the premises. The development assumes significance as the inspections were carried out a day after Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law N Rajasekhara Reddy was questioned by CBI in connection with the murder case in Hyderabad.

The CBI officials reportedly got more leads in the case after questioning Rajasekhara Reddy for over two hours. On the basis of his statements, the inspections were conducted by the probe agency.  Meanwhile, YS Bhaskar Reddy and his close aide G Uday Kumar Reddy, who were arrested recently, were questioned by CBI for the fifth consecutive day in Hyderabad.

