Andhra government to provide 500 drones to ryots by July

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture department officials have chalked out an action plan to provide 500 kisan drones by July to the farmers through Community Hire Centres (CHCs) under YSR Yantra Seva scheme. The number will increase to 1,500 by December.

This was revealed during a review meeting by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on agriculture, marketing, and civil supplies departments with senior officials on Monday. Farmers would be trained on the use of drones by the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University at Tirupati, Kadapa, Marteru and Vizianagaram, officials said adding that the first such training centre is coming up at Vizianagaram as per the directions of the Chief Minister.

Officials further informed the Chief Minister that under YSR Yantra Seva, 3,954 RBK level CHCs and 194 cluster level CHCs will be provided agriculture implements by May 20.

As of now, 6,500 RBK-level CHCs have been provided with agricultural implements. At RBK level, each CHC will get Rs 8.2 lakh worth implements while at cluster-level, each CHC will get Rs 25 lakh worth implements.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Agriculture Department to be prepared to disburse the YSR Rythu Bharosa instalment to the eligible farmers in May before the kharif season begins and immediately clear the balance amount of Rs 33 crore outstanding to the farmers on kharif paddy procurement.

Stressing the need to create awareness among farmers on different varieties of paddy crop which are in high demand abroad, the CM asked the officials to keep seeds ready so that farmers could get them on time.

