Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhudan Board chief row: Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses stay order 

Petitioner’s counsel Narasimha argued that when the old board is continuing, a new board can not be constituted.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court . (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to stay government’s order appointing T Vijayabhaskar Reddy as Andhra Pradesh Bhudan Yagna Board chairman. 

Hearing the urgent lunch motion petition filed by Bhudan Board chairman G Rajendra Reddy challenging the GO 190 issued on April 21 appointing Vijayabhaskar Reddy as Andhra Pradesh Bhudan Yagna Board chairman, Justice B Krishnamohan issued notices to principal secretary (revenue), CCLA - Hyderabad,  Bhudan Yagna Board chairman Vijayabhaskar Reddy and secretary to file counters with full details. 

Petitioner’s counsel Narasimha argued that when the old board is continuing, a new board can not be constituted. Further, a board is not just chairman, but has to have vice chairmen and nine members as well. Further, candidate for chairman should have acceptance by the person appointed by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, the founder of Bhudan movement.

He pointed out that in 2017, orders issued by the then government appointing special officer for looking after  Andhra Pradesh Bhudan Yagna Board affairs were suspended by the High Court and the case is still pending. He sought to stay on the GO.  

Meanwhile, an advocate representing CCLA urged the court not to issue any interim stay and sought time to file a counter with details. They argued that petitioner Rajendra Reddy’s tenure ended in 2016 itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Bhudan Board chief row
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp