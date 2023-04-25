Bhudan Board chief row: Andhra Pradesh High Court refuses stay order 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday refused to stay government’s order appointing T Vijayabhaskar Reddy as Andhra Pradesh Bhudan Yagna Board chairman.

Hearing the urgent lunch motion petition filed by Bhudan Board chairman G Rajendra Reddy challenging the GO 190 issued on April 21 appointing Vijayabhaskar Reddy as Andhra Pradesh Bhudan Yagna Board chairman, Justice B Krishnamohan issued notices to principal secretary (revenue), CCLA - Hyderabad, Bhudan Yagna Board chairman Vijayabhaskar Reddy and secretary to file counters with full details.

Petitioner’s counsel Narasimha argued that when the old board is continuing, a new board can not be constituted. Further, a board is not just chairman, but has to have vice chairmen and nine members as well. Further, candidate for chairman should have acceptance by the person appointed by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, the founder of Bhudan movement.

He pointed out that in 2017, orders issued by the then government appointing special officer for looking after Andhra Pradesh Bhudan Yagna Board affairs were suspended by the High Court and the case is still pending. He sought to stay on the GO.

Meanwhile, an advocate representing CCLA urged the court not to issue any interim stay and sought time to file a counter with details. They argued that petitioner Rajendra Reddy’s tenure ended in 2016 itself.

