BJP reiterates JSP its only ally in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar asserted that the party is in alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party and asked the cadre to take up the party’s Praja Poru agitations along with the JSP leaders.

Addressing a State-level party meeting in Guntur on Monday, he said only JSP is the ally of the BJP in the State.

“There is no need to be disheartened by the results of the previous election. Only the BJP is the alternative to the present government. People of Andhra support Narendra Modi,” he asserted.

The saffron party leader asked the cadre not to care for those who left the party, but to welcome those who join it.

Asserting that the BJP will change the name of Jinna Tower, Deodhar was highly critical of the YSRC government and described CM Jagan as anti-Dalit and anti-Hindu.

He questioned the government for giving TTD jobs to “converted Christians” and ignoring the Telugu language.

Further, BJP State Chief Somu Veerraju said the party will expose Jagan’s government and its failure in various aspects. “If there is a party that has the right to seek votes, it is the BJP only,” he asserted.

