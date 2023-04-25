‘Congress has best interest for people of Andhra’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leaders on Monday lashed out at BJP for targeting Rahul Gandhi for questioning it about Adani’s ‘unprecedented’ growth during its regime and seeking answers about the suitcase firms that mushroomed with its blessings.

Addressing a public gathering in Vijayawada as part of Jai Bharat Satyagraha, Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Ranjit Ranjan, CD Meyappan, Nitin Kambalkar, Gidugu Rudra Raju, KVP Ramachandra Rao, JD Seelam, MM Pallam Raju, N Raghuveera Reddy, K Bapiraju, Koppula Raj, Sunkara Padmasri and others, lashed out at BJP’s vengeful attitude.

They said the way BJP is going on harming democratic spirit and targeting Opposition parties like it did Rahul Gandhi, it will harm the very secular and democratic fabric of the country.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gidugu Rudraraju and others asserted that the Grand Old Party is the only political party that has the best interest of Andhra Pradesh and sought people’s support.

Earlier in a separate press conference, former MP Chinta Mohan criticised the YS Jagan Reddy government in the State and predicted its downfall in the 2024 elections. He asserted the only Congress can lead the State on path of development.

