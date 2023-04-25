Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Congress has best interest for people of Andhra’

They said the way BJP is going on harming democratic spirit and targeting Opposition parties like it did Rahul Gandhi, it will harm the very secular and democratic fabric of the country. 

Published: 25th April 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

'Former minister Chinta Mohan addressing the media during a press conference at Press Club in Vijayawada on Monday

'Former minister Chinta Mohan addressing the media during a press conference at Press Club in Vijayawada on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress leaders on Monday lashed out at BJP for targeting Rahul Gandhi for questioning it about Adani’s ‘unprecedented’ growth during its regime and seeking answers about the suitcase firms that mushroomed with its blessings.

Addressing a public gathering in Vijayawada as part of  Jai Bharat Satyagraha, Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Ranjit Ranjan, CD Meyappan, Nitin Kambalkar, Gidugu Rudra Raju, KVP Ramachandra Rao, JD Seelam, MM Pallam Raju, N Raghuveera Reddy, K Bapiraju, Koppula Raj, Sunkara Padmasri and others, lashed out at BJP’s vengeful attitude. 

They said the way BJP is going on harming democratic spirit and targeting Opposition parties like it did Rahul Gandhi, it will harm the very secular and democratic fabric of the country. 

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gidugu Rudraraju and others asserted that the Grand Old Party is the only political party that has the best interest of Andhra Pradesh and sought people’s support. 

Earlier in a separate press conference, former MP Chinta Mohan criticised the YS Jagan Reddy government in the State and predicted its downfall in the 2024 elections. He asserted the only Congress can lead the State on path of development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Adani
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp