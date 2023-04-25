Ex-Kadapa SP ‘shares’ info on Viveka murder with CBI sleuths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer and APSP fifth battalion commandant Rahul Dev Sharma on Monday reportedly met sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the murder of YSRC leader and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The former Kadapa district SP, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the previous government to probe Viveka’s murder, met the CBI team in Hyderabad and reportedly submitted crucial information pertaining to the murder which took place in March 2019, just a month before the general elections.

Sharma was in the CBI office for about an hour and shared details of the investigation with the officials. It is also learnt that he was questioned about the developments that took place in the past and evidence collected from the scene of offence. When contacted, the IPS officer was unavailable for a comment.

