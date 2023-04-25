Home States Andhra Pradesh

Forest department chalks out plans to curb wild fires in Andhra

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: The department of Forest has been taking measures to prevent forest fires in Nellore, Kavali, Udayagiri, Atmakur and Rapur forest ranges that spread in nearly 2.79 lakh hectares of land. In this direction, the department has appointed 170 members who are experts in preventing and dousing flames in forest and in addition to them, nearly 90 forest staff were deputed at base camps in all ranges. 

Officials have also been creating awareness among the local tribals and other people residing close to the forest, in the conservation of greenery, preventing forest fires, and protecting wild animals. Fortunately, there were no major forest fires reported in the district for the past two years. 

There are nearly 20 species of animals wandering in the forest. The majority of the wild animals are in Udayagiri, Venkatagiri, Rapur and Atmakur range areas. There were instances of animals moving on the roads and close to habitations for water in the district. In this regard, to avoid human-animal conflict the forest officials have been taking measures to provide drinking water to the animals in the forest area. The department has identified 180 small pits in places where animals frequently visit to quench their thirst. The officials also installed 590 tanks and several pits with concrete basements to store rainwater.

“Water will be filled on regular basis in all tanks and pits. Measures were also taken for preventing forest fire and experts were also appointed to tackle any untoward situation,” said Chandrasekhar, DFO (Territorial). 

Meanwhile, the forest department is also planning to set up a fireline for every 100 metres in selected ranges so that if any fire breaks out in the forest range, signals would be reached to local forest officials to easily identify the place.

