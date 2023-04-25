Home States Andhra Pradesh

Have invited tenders to install street lights en route Andhra High Court: CRDA

During the previous hearings, the bench of Justice D Ramesh ordered the CRDA to install streetlights. 

Published: 25th April 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Monday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the process of installing street lights at roads leading to the high court from Vijayawada and Guntur has commenced. The CRDA said tenders have already been invited and the works are estimated to be completed by June-end.

The CRDA was responding to a petition filed by High Court Employees’ Association president Akkena Venugopala Rao seeking court orders to direct the municipal administration department, CRDA and police department to install street lights on the roads leading to the court and also to ensure proper roads and security arrangements. 

Counsel representing CRDA Sashivardhan filed a memo seeking exemption from the personal appearance of CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav as he has been drafted for poll duties in Karnataka. The counsel said Vivek has been appointed as State Election observer of Karnataka Assembly polls. The court posted the matter for further hearing on June 20 and asked the officer to appear on the day.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court CRDA
