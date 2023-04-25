Prove Naidu not a friend of Dalits: TDP to YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as a friend of the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), leaders of the party termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a traitor of SCs and challenged the ruling YSRC leaders for a debate on the matter.

Releasing a book titled ‘Dalita Drohi Jagan Reddy - Dalita Bandhavudu Pedala Pennedhi Chandranna (Dalit Traitor Jagan: Dalit-Friendly and Saviour of the Poor Naidu) at the TDP headquarters on Monday, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah and former ministers Nakka Anand Babu and Peethala Sujatha said the book will be sent to all families of the community in the State and the party will thoroughly expose the misdeeds and false promises made to them by Jagan.

“Can anyone in the ruling dispensation deny that Naidu is a Dalit-friendly leader? If so, we invite them to an open debate to prove that we are right,” TDP party leaders asserted.

Dubbing government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy “as a ringmaster playing with the lives of Dalits”, Ramaiah said Sajjala has no right to call for a meeting with Dalit Ministers and MLAs of the YSRC.

“Sajjala should convene a meeting with Dalit leaders only after giving a proper reply as to how Dr Sudhakar and Om Pratap died. Who killed them and why is there is no security for Dalit women?” Ramaiah suggested.

Pointing out that Naidu had set up the SC, ST Commission and had given the right to the communities to question even the district collectors and the SPs, Ramaiah questioned, “Why are Dalit Ministers in the Cabinet keeping silent when 28 welfare schemes for Dalits were discontinued by Jagan?”

Seeking to know why Minister Audimulapu Suresh did not respond when Jagan and his government resorted to attacks and atrocities on the SC community, Sujatha said since the beginning, the YSRC government has reposed faith only in anti-people policies and the recent attack on Naidu’s convoy reflects this beyond doubt.

