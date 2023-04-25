Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands judicial inquiry into Vizag fete

He said even Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy was also stuck in the queue and it was not clear whether he had darshan or not. 

Published: 25th April 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Former AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. (FILE | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the failure to organise Chandanotsavam in a smooth manner. 

Speaking to reporters, he questioned the government for not appointing a regular executive officer for a temple as big as Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Simhachalam. “How can Dwaraka Tirumala Devasthanam's executive officer function as in-charge EO at Simhachalam?” he asked. 
“Even Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati expressed displeasure over arrangements made for Chandanotsavam,” he pointed out.

Stating that Antaralaya (sanctum sanctorum) darshan should be only for family members of hereditary trustees, the TDP leader said the government cannot give any excuses for failing to organise a grand fete like Chandanotsavam.

He also asserted that a judicial committee should probe into the matter within a time frame. Further, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy demanded Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana resign for failing to conduct Chandanotsavam properly. 

