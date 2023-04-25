YSRC passes resolution to publicise govt’s programmes for welfare of SCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Urging party leaders belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community to publicise the government’s schemes, YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has fulfilled 99.5% of electoral promises towards the community.”

Speaking at a meeting of party leaders belonging to the SC community, Sajjala said, “As representatives of Jagan’s administration, it is our responsibility to counter misinformation spread by the Opposition.”

Stating that any political party has to change according to the thinking of the people, Sajjala urged the leaders to identify strong leaders at the grassroots level so they can meet each and every SC family in the State to take forward Jagan’s message.

During the meeting, the leaders passed a resolution to take YSRC’s message of commitment towards the welfare of members of the Scheduled Castes (SC) community and to counter the lies spread by the TDP.

They also decided to identify strong Dalit leaders on the ground who can execute the campaign. The leaders will meet each and every SC family in the State, and talk about the change that the YSRC government has brought in their lives.

The meeting was held to strategise and activate the network of SC leaders of YSRC, including the newly-established SC Cell, to lay a roadmap for the upcoming elections and to discuss the thumping achievements of the Jagan government in the upliftment of the SCs in the State.

While minister Merugu Nagarjuna convened the meeting, Sajjala and YSRC Frontal Organisations Coordinator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, along with a host of SC leaders, including deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, ministers Audimulapu Suresh, MP M Gurumurthy and others, participated. A total of 118 state-level SC leaders, including MLAs, MLCs, MPs, ZP, Corporation and Municipal chairpersons, Mayors, and others were present.



