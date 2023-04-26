Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government blamed for contract staff regularisation delay

They suggested the government to regularise all the existing contract staff and to take up only regular recruitment in the future.

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no Act will come in the way of regularising contract employees, leaders of the AP JAC Amaravati, who conducted dharnas across the State, blamed the State government as the reason for the delay in regularisation of the contract staff. They suggested the government regularise all the existing contract staff and to take up only regular recruitment in the future.

Speaking after participating in a protest organised by the employees at Kakinada and Konaseema district on Tuesday, AP JAC Amaravati State President Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that though an assurance with regard to regularisation of contract employees given four years ago, there was no clarity yet. He felt that as no Act will prevent the government from regularising the employees, all it needs is sincerity on the part of the government to fulfil the assurance.

Pointing out how the government takes employees on a contract basis every year, particularly in the medical and health department, if there is any law preventing it from regularising the employees, he suggested the government to regularise all the existing contract employees and not take up employees on contract and outsourcing basis in the future. The government should confine to regular recruitment henceforth, he added.

