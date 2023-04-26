Andhra Pradesh High Court stays consumer forum order on insurance claim

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that farmers should not suffer in the dispute between the Cooperative Central Bank and insurance companies, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said it would conduct an in-depth hearing in the case.

In January this year, the Kakinada Consumers’ Forum directed SBI General Insurance Company to pay Rs 16.46 crore to the farmers, who suffered crop loss in Peta Cyclone in 2020. Challenging the order, the insurance company filed a petition in the High Court.

Hearing the petition, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya issued an interim stay on the consumers’ forum’s order, but at the same time directed the insurance company to deposit half of the amount with the forum. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to June 20.

PS Raghuram, appearing for SBI General Insurance Company, said under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Cooperative Central Bank, on behalf of the farmers, has to pay premium in time to the insurance company. However, it was not done in this case. He argued that without paying the premium getting insurance claim is not possible and such payment will be illegal. Further, he pointed out that the consumers’ forum is not empowered to give such directions.

CV Mohan Reddy, counsel for the Cooperative Central Bank, urged the court not to issue a stay in the case as it would harm the farmers’ interests. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court issued stay but asked the insurance company to deposit half of the amount with the consumers’ forum.

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that farmers should not suffer in the dispute between the Cooperative Central Bank and insurance companies, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said it would conduct an in-depth hearing in the case. In January this year, the Kakinada Consumers’ Forum directed SBI General Insurance Company to pay Rs 16.46 crore to the farmers, who suffered crop loss in Peta Cyclone in 2020. Challenging the order, the insurance company filed a petition in the High Court. Hearing the petition, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya issued an interim stay on the consumers’ forum’s order, but at the same time directed the insurance company to deposit half of the amount with the forum. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to June 20.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PS Raghuram, appearing for SBI General Insurance Company, said under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Cooperative Central Bank, on behalf of the farmers, has to pay premium in time to the insurance company. However, it was not done in this case. He argued that without paying the premium getting insurance claim is not possible and such payment will be illegal. Further, he pointed out that the consumers’ forum is not empowered to give such directions. CV Mohan Reddy, counsel for the Cooperative Central Bank, urged the court not to issue a stay in the case as it would harm the farmers’ interests. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court issued stay but asked the insurance company to deposit half of the amount with the consumers’ forum.