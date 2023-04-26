Namami Godavari project in Andhra to take off soon to restore pristine glory

Home States Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The much-awaited Namami Godavari project at Rajamahendravaram is set to be launched as the State government has released its share of funds for the programme. As part of ‘Pollution abatement of River Godavari’, the Centre had last year announced the project to construct a 50 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) with Rs 88.43 crore.

While the Centre sanctioned its share of Rs 53.1 crore last year, the State allocated Rs 35.33 crore this year. Under the project, the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) would be constructing sewage treatment plants, underground drainage and diversion facilities to ensure that untreated water does not enter the river. Following the release of the funds, the civic body is set to invite tenders to construct the STP.

Commissioner of the municipal corporation K Dinesh Kumar told TNIE that the State government has given its nod and arrangements will be made to initiate work according to the roadmap to clean the River Godavari.

Corporation superintending engineer Panduranga Rao said the Centre is supplementing the efforts of the State government in addressing the challenges of pollution in the River Godavari by providing financial and technical assistance under Namami Godavari programme.

Elaborating on the technical details, he said, “Under the project, a diverse set of interventions for cleaning and rejuvenating Godavari would be taken up, including wastewater treatment and solid waste management.’’ He added that at present sewage water is discharged into the River through Nalla and Ava Channels.

“A total of 65 MLD sewage water is being discharged into the River now. In the first phase, an STP with 50 MLD capacity would be constructed using modern technology near Ava Channel,” he explained and added that 15 acres of land have been made available for the same.

Further, he said another sewage plant with 30 MLD capacity would be constructed in the same area and added that treated water will not be discharged into the River. “The water will be diverted to crops, plantations and parks to boost greenery,” he said.

Rajamahendravaram MP Bharat Ram said an underground drainage system will be constructed in the second phase so that untreated water is not released at Dowleswaram. It may be recalled that noted environmentalist TK Visveswara Reddy had recently taken up a fast unto death, demanding the government to take measures to clean the Godavari. Following this, the government assured him to release the funds for cleaning.

