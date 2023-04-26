Nijarupa video of Simhachalam temple deity creates flutter in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The circulation of a video of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam has created a flutter. The video, which was taken by an unidentified person, has gone viral on social media.

The 10 seconds video captured Nijarupa of the presiding deity of Simhachalam temple. Since Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana is seen in the video, it is of this year’s Chandanotsavam. A similar video of the deity of Simhachalam temple had created a flutter last year also. As there are no CCTV cameras in the sanctum sanctorum, it has become difficult to identify the person.

Sources pointed out that the decision of temple management to allow Antaralaya Darshan was the cause of such an incident. Though there is a restriction on carrying mobile phones inside the temple on regular days, there is no foolproof mechanism like Tirumala temple to check mobile phones during occasions such as Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple.

A devotee, on condition of anonymity, said there was a chaotic situation only at Rs 1,500 ticket queue lines during Chandanotsavam as the devotees were allowed Antaralaya Darshan. Hence, Antaralaya Darshan should be restricted. Otherwise, the temple authorities should take foolproof measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, the temple officials could not be reached for their comments.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The circulation of a video of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam has created a flutter. The video, which was taken by an unidentified person, has gone viral on social media. The 10 seconds video captured Nijarupa of the presiding deity of Simhachalam temple. Since Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana is seen in the video, it is of this year’s Chandanotsavam. A similar video of the deity of Simhachalam temple had created a flutter last year also. As there are no CCTV cameras in the sanctum sanctorum, it has become difficult to identify the person. Sources pointed out that the decision of temple management to allow Antaralaya Darshan was the cause of such an incident. Though there is a restriction on carrying mobile phones inside the temple on regular days, there is no foolproof mechanism like Tirumala temple to check mobile phones during occasions such as Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A devotee, on condition of anonymity, said there was a chaotic situation only at Rs 1,500 ticket queue lines during Chandanotsavam as the devotees were allowed Antaralaya Darshan. Hence, Antaralaya Darshan should be restricted. Otherwise, the temple authorities should take foolproof measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, the temple officials could not be reached for their comments.