Untimely rain brings relief in Andhra, ryots incur crop loss

In the last two days, nine people have lost their lives owning due to lightning strikes in Krishna, Prakasam and NTR districts.

Published: 26th April 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State heaved a sigh of relief from heatwave conditions as rain lashed several parts bringing the maximum temperature down by two to four degree Celsius. However, the downpour damaged the crops causing significant loss to farmers.      

Dr. Sagili Karunasagar, scientist at Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, explained that the rainfall was caused by the trough or wind discontinuity, which has led to lower tropospheric southerly or southwesterly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. He clarified that the rainfall cannot be labelled as unusual. He said, “These rains are not unusual, but they have caused significant loss to the crops and the lives of farmers and shepherds.”

In the last two days, nine people have lost their lives owning due to lightning strikes in Krishna, Prakasam and NTR districts. Farmers, shepherds, and daily-wage workers have been the worst hit lot. Karunasagar raised concern about lack of awareness among people about staying safe during such climatic conditions, especially when farms are often located away from homes, leaving farmers and shepherds helpless in such conditions.   

To address this issue, IMD has been releasing weather forecasts on a daily basis. According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to recorded at isolated places over North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema for the next five days.

