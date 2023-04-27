72 per cent of candidates clear second-year intermediate exams in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 72 per cent of candidates cleared intermediate second-year examinations, while 61 per cent first-year students passed the inter-first year in the academic year 2022-23, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced on Wednesday.

Girls have once again outdone the boys as 75 per cent of second-year girls qualified for the test as against 68 per cent boys. Among first-year students, 65 percentage girls and 58 percentage boys passed the exam.

According to the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), of the 3,79,758 second-year students who appeared for the exam, 2,72,001 have passed. On the other hand, 4,33,275 first-year students appeared for the exam and 2,66,326 passed.

Exams for intermediate students were conducted from March 15 to April 4 at 1,489 examination centres. Spot valuation was conducted from April 1 to April 18 at 13 campuses. As many as 8,13,033 general students, 67,324 vocational and 73,998 private candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 49,945 absentees were recorded.

Congratulating the students, Botcha said they conducted the examinations and evaluated the papers transparently. Further, he said they would review districts, including Vizianagaram, where a low pass percentage was recorded.

Bilingual textbooks launched

The education minister launched bilingual textbooks on the school education website (https://cse.ap.gov.in). Principal secretary (school education) Praveen Prakash, commissioner of school education S Suresh Kumar and the BIE secretary MV Seshagiri Babu were present. In addition to 375 bilingual titles are present on the website, 353 were uploaded. Suresh Kumar said any student or management of private schools can download the textbooks for studying or teaching.

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 72 per cent of candidates cleared intermediate second-year examinations, while 61 per cent first-year students passed the inter-first year in the academic year 2022-23, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced on Wednesday. Girls have once again outdone the boys as 75 per cent of second-year girls qualified for the test as against 68 per cent boys. Among first-year students, 65 percentage girls and 58 percentage boys passed the exam. According to the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), of the 3,79,758 second-year students who appeared for the exam, 2,72,001 have passed. On the other hand, 4,33,275 first-year students appeared for the exam and 2,66,326 passed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Exams for intermediate students were conducted from March 15 to April 4 at 1,489 examination centres. Spot valuation was conducted from April 1 to April 18 at 13 campuses. As many as 8,13,033 general students, 67,324 vocational and 73,998 private candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 49,945 absentees were recorded. Congratulating the students, Botcha said they conducted the examinations and evaluated the papers transparently. Further, he said they would review districts, including Vizianagaram, where a low pass percentage was recorded. Bilingual textbooks launched The education minister launched bilingual textbooks on the school education website (https://cse.ap.gov.in). Principal secretary (school education) Praveen Prakash, commissioner of school education S Suresh Kumar and the BIE secretary MV Seshagiri Babu were present. In addition to 375 bilingual titles are present on the website, 353 were uploaded. Suresh Kumar said any student or management of private schools can download the textbooks for studying or teaching.