Andhra Pradesh Bhavan assets to be divided basis population

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government officials are learnt to have expressed their willingness for the division of AP Bhavan assets in the national capital between AP and Telangana States on the basis of population. The Union Home Joint Secretary conducted a meeting with the officials of both States on the issue.

An official delegation, comprising former Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and Secretary (AP Reorganisation Act) Prem Chandra Reddy, attended the meeting from AP. Apart from 12 acres of land (existing AP and Telangana Bhavan), there is another 7 acres of land at another location in Delhi.

The Telangana government officials are learnt to have proposed to take over the 12 acres of land and suggested the AP government to take the 7 acres. Telangana said they would pay for the remaining share of assets the AP government ought to get as per 58:42 ratio. The AP government officials informed the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the matter to the notice of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a call. The Union Home Ministry has decided to conduct another meeting in a week or two and the issue is likely to be resolved in it.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government officials are learnt to have expressed their willingness for the division of AP Bhavan assets in the national capital between AP and Telangana States on the basis of population. The Union Home Joint Secretary conducted a meeting with the officials of both States on the issue. An official delegation, comprising former Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and Secretary (AP Reorganisation Act) Prem Chandra Reddy, attended the meeting from AP. Apart from 12 acres of land (existing AP and Telangana Bhavan), there is another 7 acres of land at another location in Delhi. The Telangana government officials are learnt to have proposed to take over the 12 acres of land and suggested the AP government to take the 7 acres. Telangana said they would pay for the remaining share of assets the AP government ought to get as per 58:42 ratio. The AP government officials informed the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the matter to the notice of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a call. The Union Home Ministry has decided to conduct another meeting in a week or two and the issue is likely to be resolved in it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });