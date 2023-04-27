Andhra Pradesh's Manyam records highest rain, IMD predicts more

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places in the upcoming days due to south-easterly and south-westerly winds prevailing over the lower troposphere.On April 25, Parvathipuram Manyam received the highest rainfall of 7 cm. Anantapur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40 C, and Kurnool recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 29.2 C.

The India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre at Amaravati has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on April 27, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph.

A thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema, with heavy rainfall expected in one or two places in Alluri Sitaramaju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on April 28.

Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Satya Sai districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on April 29, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over NCAP, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

Many parts of Rayalaseema, including Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Chittoor, YSR, Tirupati and Annamayya districts, are likely to receive downpours on April 30. People in these areas are advised to stay indoors.

