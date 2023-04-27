Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Manyam records highest rain, IMD predicts more

A thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema, with heavy rainfall expected in one or two places.

Published: 27th April 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A man uses a plastic chair as cover to protect himself from the sudden spell of rainfall in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

For representational purpose (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places in the upcoming days due to south-easterly and south-westerly winds prevailing over the lower troposphere.On April 25, Parvathipuram Manyam received the highest rainfall of 7 cm. Anantapur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40 C, and Kurnool recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 29.2 C.

The India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre at Amaravati has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on April 27, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph.

A thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema, with heavy rainfall expected in one or two places in Alluri Sitaramaju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on April 28.

Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Satya Sai districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on April 29, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over NCAP, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

Many parts of Rayalaseema, including Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Chittoor, YSR, Tirupati and Annamayya districts, are likely to receive downpours on April 30. People in these areas are advised to stay indoors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh rainfall Anantapur Manyam Amaravati
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp