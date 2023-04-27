Avinash will come out clean after arrest: Proddatur MLA  Siva Prasad Reddy

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy on Wednesday made sensational comments on the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and said the arrest of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the case was imminent. However, the arrest would not spell any trouble for the YSRC as Avinash Reddy would come out of the case like a clean pearl, he asserted.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting Avinash Reddy in Kadapa, Prasad Reddy said he would quit the MLA post if Avinash Reddy was found guilty in the Viveka murder case. He said he started this earlier and would stand by his word to resign from the MLA post if Avinash Reddy was proven guilty in the case. The YSRC MLA asserted that Avinash Reddy had no connection with Viveka’s murder and he has a strong belief that Avinash Reddy, who is a humble person, would never advocate violence.

“When the time is not good, you certainly need to face allegations, particularly in polluted politics,” he observed. The CBI probe had laid more emphasis on falsely implicating Avinash Reddy in the case rather than on cracking Viveka’s murder mystery and the conspiracy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu behind the probe was very much evident, he felt.

On the appearance of wall posters in Proddatur welcoming Sunitha, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, to contest as an MLA in the ensuing elections, Prasad Reddy said it was learnt that the posters were printed in Bengaluru and they might be pasted by some miscreants or by a political party. A probe should be conducted to ascertain those behind the incident, he said.

“There is no problem if Sunitha forays into politics and it will not have any impact on Kadapa politics, the MLA observed. The YSRC MLA alleged that Naidu and opposition parties were looking to capitalise on the Viveka murder case to gain votes in the next elections. “There is a ploy to involve the YS family in the case and damage the family’s reputation,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, TDP Pulivendula constituency in-charge BTech Ravi accused Avinash Reddy of trying to gain political mileage by blaming TDP. He alleged that Avinash Reddy was indicating that he was using power to come out of the case clean. “The CBI probe focused on Avinash Reddy only because he committed the crime. Otherwise, what is the need for it to have a grudge against him?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy conducted Praja Darbar at the R&B guest house in Kadapa on Wednesday to redress people’s grievances. After the end of Praja Darbar at 1 pm, Avinash Reddy left for Hyderabad.

KADAPA: Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy on Wednesday made sensational comments on the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and said the arrest of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the case was imminent. However, the arrest would not spell any trouble for the YSRC as Avinash Reddy would come out of the case like a clean pearl, he asserted. Speaking to newsmen after meeting Avinash Reddy in Kadapa, Prasad Reddy said he would quit the MLA post if Avinash Reddy was found guilty in the Viveka murder case. He said he started this earlier and would stand by his word to resign from the MLA post if Avinash Reddy was proven guilty in the case. The YSRC MLA asserted that Avinash Reddy had no connection with Viveka’s murder and he has a strong belief that Avinash Reddy, who is a humble person, would never advocate violence. “When the time is not good, you certainly need to face allegations, particularly in polluted politics,” he observed. The CBI probe had laid more emphasis on falsely implicating Avinash Reddy in the case rather than on cracking Viveka’s murder mystery and the conspiracy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu behind the probe was very much evident, he felt.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the appearance of wall posters in Proddatur welcoming Sunitha, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, to contest as an MLA in the ensuing elections, Prasad Reddy said it was learnt that the posters were printed in Bengaluru and they might be pasted by some miscreants or by a political party. A probe should be conducted to ascertain those behind the incident, he said. “There is no problem if Sunitha forays into politics and it will not have any impact on Kadapa politics, the MLA observed. The YSRC MLA alleged that Naidu and opposition parties were looking to capitalise on the Viveka murder case to gain votes in the next elections. “There is a ploy to involve the YS family in the case and damage the family’s reputation,” he remarked. Meanwhile, TDP Pulivendula constituency in-charge BTech Ravi accused Avinash Reddy of trying to gain political mileage by blaming TDP. He alleged that Avinash Reddy was indicating that he was using power to come out of the case clean. “The CBI probe focused on Avinash Reddy only because he committed the crime. Otherwise, what is the need for it to have a grudge against him?” he asked. Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy conducted Praja Darbar at the R&B guest house in Kadapa on Wednesday to redress people’s grievances. After the end of Praja Darbar at 1 pm, Avinash Reddy left for Hyderabad.