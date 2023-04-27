Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan warns people to beware of TDP chief, ‘sly old tiger of Panchatantra’

Addressing a public meeting at Narpala in Ananthapuram district on Wednesday, the CM said that the septuagenarian attracted four foxes into his fold to spread lies and cheat the people.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Comparing TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to an ‘old ageing tiger’ of Panchatantra fame, wherein it ‘befriends four cunning foxes to prey on human beings using a bait’, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Opposition leader of resorting to political gimmicks to hoodwink people.
Addressing a public meeting at Narpala in Ananthapuram district on Wednesday, the CM said that the septuagenarian attracted four foxes into his fold to spread lies and cheat the people.

“Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to convince people saying that he has totally changed. He is trying to lure people with his cunning ideas ahead of the elections next year. However, the fact remains that he took all sections of society for a ride during his tenure,” Jagan said and added that the TDP supremo would never learn any lesson in life.  

The CM exhorted people to extend their support to the ‘people-centric governance’, while releasing Rs 912.71 crore into the bank accounts of the mothers of over 9.50 lakh students under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. The government scheme is set to benefit nearly 10 lakh students. “Unlike the previous TDP rule, my government has implemented welfare schemes worth Rs 2.16 lakh crore,” he said.

Further, he asked people if they did not want the schemes to continue. Referring to the TDP chief’s remarks during an interview with a national television channel, the Chief Minister accused Naidu of spreading lies to cheat people once again. Narrating the tale of a man-eating tiger from a Panchatantra story, Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people not to become victims of Naidu’s political dramas and antics.

“Naidu is pursuing a policy of loot, stash and devour with the support of his friendly media and foster son. He had cheated farmers, women self-help groups, pensioners, unemployed youth and other sections of the society during his rule,” he retorted.

He urged the people to become his soldiers and work for YSRC’s victory in the next polls if they feel they have benefited from the welfare schemes. “You are only my courage and confidence and I fully depend on you and God, unlike Naidu,” he said.

Tech glitch in Jagan’s chopper again

For the third time this year, the CM’s chopper reported a snag forcing him to reach Puttaparthi airport via road. Farmers tried to lay siege to CM’s convoy at Pothulanagepalle over delay in paying aid for 210 acres acquired from them for a housing scheme

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp