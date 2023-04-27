Education helps eradicate poverty in society: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 912.71 crore to 9,55,662 students studying degree, polytechnic, ITI, engineering and medicine courses under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme. The amount meant for boarding and lodging charges of student beneficiaries will be directly credited into the bank accounts of their mothers.

Addressing a public meeting at Narpala on Wednesday after releasing the Vasathi Deevena aid with the click of a button, the Chief Minister said education can change not only the history of a family but also that of the entire community. “Good education can drive away poverty from the society,’’ he asserted.

The government has so far spent Rs 14,223 crore for implementing Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena for the benefit of students, unlike the previous TDP regime which totally neglected the educational sector.

“Revolutionary changes have been brought about in the last four years to provide quality education for all. Vasathi Deevena has been introduced to supplement Vidya Deevena to enable students to continue their education without any hindrance. The government has so far credited Rs 4,275.76 crore into the bank accounts of the mothers of 25,17,245 student beneficiaries under Vasathi Deevena. The scheme ensures payment of Rs 10,000 each for ITI students, Rs 15,000 for polytechnic and Rs 20,000 for degree, engineering and medicine courses in two instalments every year.

Mentioning the famous adage that knowledge is power, he said quality education provides good knowledge for all. “Introduction of Interactive Flat Panels in 30,200 schools coupled with the subject-teacher concept will change the face of learning in the State,’’ he averred.

Urging the people to notice the quality change in the education sector in the YSRC government, compared to the previous TDP regime, Jagan said the dropout rate has come down, while Gross Enrolment Ratio has gone up to 72% from 32.4% in 2018-19.

“The transformation in the education sector has been gradually reaching a stage wherein private schools will experience the pressure to compete with government schools which are getting equipped with modern amenities. The government wants to see the students grow as self-made leaders with good educational qualifications,’’ Jagan averred.

While 40 lakh students are now studying in government schools, the number of students pursuing engineering has gone up to 1,20,000 from 87,000. The number of dropouts in undergraduate courses has also declined to 22,387 from 81,813 in the last four years. The transformation is clearly visible as colleges are now conducting job-oriented courses, skill development and self-certification online programmes while organisations like Microsoft are training 1.40 lakh students in cyber security and other courses, he explained.

The government has tied up with Melbourne University and top institutes in Germany for improving the quality of education in the State. The internship has also been made mandatory for degree students to make them industry-ready, Jagan said, exhorting students to strive to become Satya Nadellas and achieve name and fame in their respective spheres.

In response to an appeal by Singanamala MLA J Padmavathi, Jagan has sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the Gandikota drinking water project and promised to launch the works in the next three months. He also sanctioned Rs 26 crore for the construction of two bridges on Chitravati river, Rs 168 crore for R&R package of displaced under Chagallu reservoir, Rs 35 crore for a BC Welfare Residential School and Rs 1 crore for the expansion of the girl's high school. Ambedkar Bhavan will also be constructed in Singanamala.

